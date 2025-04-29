Invesco Ltd. Acquires 47,967 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after buying an additional 399,861 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 842,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 764,204 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 557,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 475,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.1 %

EQNR stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

