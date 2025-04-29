Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 231.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 510.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 143,143 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after buying an additional 318,737 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SILA opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

