Invesco Ltd. Buys 12,396 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Price Performance

CNDT stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $344.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. Research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.