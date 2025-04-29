Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,137 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Helios Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.