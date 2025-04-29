Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,030.26. This represents a 21.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 488 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $73,292.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,804.40. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $529,409 in the last three months. 43.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $124.12. The company has a market cap of $789.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

