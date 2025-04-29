Invesco Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,807 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 93,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 159,279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

