Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 3.67.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

