Invesco Ltd. Purchases 18,844 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ecovyst by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

About Ecovyst

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.