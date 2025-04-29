Invesco Ltd. Purchases 22,523 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,684,776.80. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $140,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,406.64. The trade was a 25.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $498,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRSH

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.