Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,597 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMC Networks by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 1,248,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 554,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMCX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $288.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

