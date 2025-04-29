Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,154 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

BSJR opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

