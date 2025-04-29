Invesco Ltd. Sells 811,080 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 290,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 433.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2,435.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,229,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,478.88. This trade represents a 1.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.06. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

