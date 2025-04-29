Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,735,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,432,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 559,519 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

