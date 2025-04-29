iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.61. 462,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 702,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

