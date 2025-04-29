iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $59.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

