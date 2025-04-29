iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 495.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

