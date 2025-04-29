iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 185,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

