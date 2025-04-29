Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $108.71 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

