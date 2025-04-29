J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.3 %

J Sainsbury Company Profile

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

(Get Free Report

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.