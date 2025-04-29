J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
