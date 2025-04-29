Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading 11.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.23. 400,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 99,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Specifically, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800,000.00. Also, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,850,000.00.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 12.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.06. The company has a market cap of C$180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.64.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.