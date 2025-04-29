Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JSPR. UBS Group began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.