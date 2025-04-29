Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $108.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $95.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

