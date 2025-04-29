John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. John Wood Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.69.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

