John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. John Wood Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.69.
John Wood Group Company Profile
