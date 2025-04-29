JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 43,712 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 618.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINE. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday. Jones Trading decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.79 million, a PE ratio of 109.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 814.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

