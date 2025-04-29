Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kaiser Aluminum traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $62.81. Approximately 76,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 137,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

