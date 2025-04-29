Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $46.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.53.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 591.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

