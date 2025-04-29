Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Stock Price

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBK. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $996.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 34,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 32,619 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.