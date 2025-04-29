Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms recently commented on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Kering Stock Up 2.5 %
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
