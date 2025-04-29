Kirby (KEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $824.12 million for the quarter.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. Kirby has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.