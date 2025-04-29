KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and traded as low as $28.36. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 14,362 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded KONE Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
KONE Oyj Price Performance
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
KONE Oyj Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.9388 per share. This is an increase from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.
About KONE Oyj
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
