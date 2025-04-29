Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and traded as low as $6.20. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 2,329 shares.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Analysts expect that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

