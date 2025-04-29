KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.15. 39,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 43,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.20% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

