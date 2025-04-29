Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $129.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,118 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after acquiring an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after acquiring an additional 123,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.20. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

