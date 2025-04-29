Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after buying an additional 1,473,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,325,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,600,000 after buying an additional 229,820 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

