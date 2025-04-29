Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$27.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$27.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.71. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.37 and a 12 month high of C$31.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -215.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

