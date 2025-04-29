Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sanofi

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.76 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

