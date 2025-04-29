Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Penumbra’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $297.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.88. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total value of $141,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,270.72. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total value of $17,469,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,069.84. This represents a 79.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,959,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 862,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,416,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

