Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Estimate for BMY Q2 Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $48.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

