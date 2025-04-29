Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for VKTX Earnings

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,888,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 435,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

