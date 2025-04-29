Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 17,597 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Replimune Group by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 854,346 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,399,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 217,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group Stock Up 2.4 %

REPL opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $713.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

