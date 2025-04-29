Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,483 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 1,733.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sezzle Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sezzle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

