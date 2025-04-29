Legal & General Group Plc Buys 10,568 Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PACS Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after buying an additional 878,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACS Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,516,000 after purchasing an additional 237,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACS Group by 66,972.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 6,291.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 954,548 shares in the last quarter.

PACS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PACS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. PACS Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

