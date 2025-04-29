Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $464,746.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,801.56. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $99,127.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,955.76. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ML opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $972.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

ML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley downgraded MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.