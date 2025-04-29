Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 417.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Oklo were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth about $2,889,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,033,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.01. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

