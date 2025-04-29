Legal & General Group Plc Has $591,000 Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $685.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

