Legal & General Group Plc Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 44.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 74.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,401.84. This trade represents a 13.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale C. Fredston sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $62,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,186.36. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $1,161,791. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $676.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $69.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.62 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

