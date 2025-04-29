Legal & General Group Plc Has $620,000 Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 323.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 78.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,893 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $645.17 million, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

