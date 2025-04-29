Legal & General Group Plc Has $653,000 Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in FLEX LNG by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE FLNG opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.42.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Profile

(Free Report)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.