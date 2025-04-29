Legal & General Group Plc Has $659,000 Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,595 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in agilon health were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in agilon health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

