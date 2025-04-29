Legal & General Group Plc Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,287,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,465,000 after buying an additional 819,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,585,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,970,000 after acquiring an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,539,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,272,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,707.84. This trade represents a 43.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $39,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at $194,334.80. The trade was a 16.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $419.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

